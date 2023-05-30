Erweiterte Funktionen

CoinShares International - Leaving 2022 turmoil behind




30.05.23 08:44
Edison Investment Research

CoinShares International (CS) has moved on from the turmoil in digital asset markets in 2022 and has delivered Q123 EBITDA of £8.4m, with a meaningfully positive revenue and income contribution from both its passive asset management services (£9.4m) and its proprietary trading activities (£6.7m). It maintains a prudent cost management approach, with administrative expenses (incl. D&A and direct costs) of £7.6m in Q123, down c 22% y-o-y and broadly comparable with £7.9m in Q422 (excluding a goodwill write-down). It now trades at 0.8x its end-March 2023 book value.

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BLD8Y945 A2QQ9U 3,96 € 1,62 €
