Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CoinShares":
 Aktien      Fonds    


CoinShares International - Both profit engines delivering solid results




15.11.23 11:44
Edison Investment Research

CoinShares International (CS) maintains its stable development in 2023, posting an adjusted EBITDA of £9.9m in Q323 (£6.4m in Q322). This is despite the £3.0m loss on principal investments, arising primarily from provisions recognised by FlowBank (in which CS holds a 28.3% stake). Both the asset management business and capital markets activities were solid contributors to the Q323 results, with the former posting £10.7m in fees and the latter £9.3m in gains and income. In September 2023, CS officially launched its Hedge Fund Solutions (active asset management business), with its initial strategies active since the end of Q323 and discussions with potential investors across the globe ongoing.

Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal - Jetzt einsteigen
Neuer 427% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,555 € 3,42 € 0,135 € +3,95% 15.11./14:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BLD8Y945 A2QQ9U 4,82 € 1,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,27 € -5,63%  02.11.23
Düsseldorf 3,555 € +3,95%  12:31
Stuttgart 3,47 € +2,97%  14:09
Berlin 3,565 € +2,44%  14:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,495 $ +1,41%  02.11.23
München 3,50 € -0,28%  08:03
Frankfurt 3,415 € -2,43%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Lithium-Entdeckung nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 441% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...