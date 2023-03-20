Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "COINSHARES I.":
CoinShares International - A likely beneficial survivor of the crypto winter
20.03.23 11:26
Edison Investment Research
CoinShares International (CS) reported a moderate £6.5m EBITDA loss in FY22 (vs a £121.1m profit in FY21), affected by the ‘crypto winter’ (which follows the exuberance of 2021), marked by declining asset prices and high-profile bankruptcies. The turmoil last year (most notably the collapse of the FTX exchange) led CS to wind down its nascent B2C business and take a more cautious approach in its capital markets infrastructure (CSCM) division. Nevertheless, its balance sheet remains sound with total equity of £204.0m at end-2022 (vs £200.9m at end-2021).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,735 €
|2,615 €
|0,12 €
|+4,59%
|20.03./13:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLD8Y945
|A2QQ9U
|8,15 €
|1,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,735 €
|+4,59%
|17.03.23
|Berlin
|3,22 €
|+16,46%
|12:43
|Stuttgart
|2,835 €
|+8,00%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|2,705 €
|+4,84%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|2,68 €
|+3,28%
|09:15
|München
|2,675 €
|+1,33%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.