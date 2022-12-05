Erweiterte Funktionen

Cohort - Termination of coverage




05.12.22 13:48
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Schroder Asia Pacific (SDP), Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET), Cohort (CHRT) and Akobo Minerals (AKOBO). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,86 € 4,86 € -   € 0,00% 05.12./10:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0YD2B94 A0JDZC 7,40 € 4,28 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 4,76 € +2,15%  08:08
Frankfurt 4,86 € 0,00%  08:10
Stuttgart 4,66 € -0,43%  12:46
  = Realtime
