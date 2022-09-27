Cohort - Order book supports return to growth

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cohort":

Cohort’s trading update ahead of its AGM and capital markets day continues to indicate the FY23 trading performance is ahead of the prior year. A continued strong level of order intake supported by UK MOD activity appears to be mitigating some ongoing supply chain delays, mainly affecting EID in Portugal. Our group FY23 estimates remain unchanged. For FY24 we now assume a lower tax rate which lifts our EPS estimate by c 7%. The resulting FY24 P/E of 12.6x looks increasingly undemanding with the lower UK tax assumption boosting our DCF value to 726p per share (from 684p previously).