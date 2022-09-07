Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cohort":
 Aktien    


Cohort - Making good progress at SEA




07.09.22 15:28
Edison Investment Research

Cohort’s subsidiary, SEA, has continued its strong order intake momentum by announcing a major new £34m support contract for the Royal Navy. The order augments the improving prospects for SEA as sales activity normalises following the pandemic hiatus. It also further underpins future revenue visibility at the group level, which was already strong with order cover at 90% of FY23 market consensus sales estimates in July although supply chain issues remain a risk. As Cohort’s defence focus returns to organic growth in FY23, the rating looks undemanding and well below our DCF value of 684p.

Aktuell
404% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 404% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,95 € 5,75 € 0,20 € +3,48% 07.09./17:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0YD2B94 A0JDZC 7,40 € 5,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,95 € +3,48%  16:05
Stuttgart 5,95 € +3,48%  17:01
Berlin 5,95 € +1,71%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. 459% mit dieser Uran-Aktie. Uran-Aktien jetzt kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...