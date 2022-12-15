Erweiterte Funktionen

Cohort - Defence remains an increasing priority




15.12.22 10:54
Edison Investment Research

Cohort’s expertise in innovative defence and security products and services are increasingly suitable for a wide range of global customers whose budgets are likely to rise. It is in a prime position to benefit from the growth in global defence spending that should result from increased geopolitical tension. We expect a return to sustainable organic growth in the current year accompanied by strong cash flow. An FY24e P/E multiple of 11.8x is undemanding, accompanied by 10% dividend income growth.

 
