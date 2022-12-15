Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cohort":
Cohort - Defence remains an increasing priority
15.12.22 10:54
Edison Investment Research
Cohort’s expertise in innovative defence and security products and services are increasingly suitable for a wide range of global customers whose budgets are likely to rise. It is in a prime position to benefit from the growth in global defence spending that should result from increased geopolitical tension. We expect a return to sustainable organic growth in the current year accompanied by strong cash flow. An FY24e P/E multiple of 11.8x is undemanding, accompanied by 10% dividend income growth.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,90 €
|4,88 €
|0,02 €
|+0,41%
|15.12./13:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0YD2B94
|A0JDZC
|7,40 €
|4,28 €
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.