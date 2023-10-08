Coca-Cola share: Why do investors flee?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Coca-Cola":

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Looking at the performance of the Coca-Cola share over the last 30 days reveals a rather bleak picture. With a negative percentage change of around -10% and a 5% price loss on yesterday’s trading day alone, the beverage giant seems to be caught in a downward spiral. Yesterday in particular, the stock plummeted to levels last seen in December 2021. This development inevitably raises the question: Is this a technical reaction or are there fundamental reasons for the price slide?

Price: 52.38 USD

GD200: 60.89 USD (falling)

Indicator analysis: Where do we stand?

The Coca-Cola share is currently hovering below various moving averages, each of which has significance on short-, medium- and long-term analyses. The 200-day moving average (GD200) is falling and is at USD 60.89, while the price is currently at USD 52.38. Similarly,...