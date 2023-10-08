Coca-Cola share: Why do investors flee?
08.10.23 10:41
Gurupress
Looking at the performance of the Coca-Cola share over the last 30 days reveals a rather bleak picture. With a negative percentage change of around -10% and a 5% price loss on yesterday’s trading day alone, the beverage giant seems to be caught in a downward spiral. Yesterday in particular, the stock plummeted to levels last seen in December 2021. This development inevitably raises the question: Is this a technical reaction or are there fundamental reasons for the price slide?
- Price: 52.38 USD
- GD200: 60.89 USD (falling)
Indicator analysis: Where do we stand?
The Coca-Cola share is currently hovering below various moving averages, each of which has significance on short-, medium- and long-term analyses. The 200-day moving average (GD200) is falling and is at USD 60.89, while the price is currently at USD 52.38. Similarly,...
Hier weiterlesen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,14 $
|52,38 $
|0,76 $
|+1,45%
|06.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1912161007
|850663
|64,99 $
|52,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,21 €
|+1,09%
|06.10.23
|AMEX
|53,17 $
|+1,54%
|06.10.23
|NYSE
|53,14 $
|+1,45%
|06.10.23
|Nasdaq
|53,14 $
|+1,45%
|06.10.23
|Frankfurt
|50,17 €
|+1,01%
|06.10.23
|Stuttgart
|50,06 €
|+0,81%
|06.10.23
|Hamburg
|50,22 €
|+0,70%
|06.10.23
|München
|50,28 €
|+0,36%
|06.10.23
|Hannover
|49,995 €
|+0,03%
|06.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,93 €
|-0,10%
|06.10.23
|Xetra
|49,75 €
|-2,03%
|06.10.23
|Berlin
|50,02 €
|-3,81%
|06.10.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|796
|Coca-Cola
|06.10.23
|67
|Inverse Kursentwicklung todsich.
|25.04.21
|2
|Neuling mit der einen oder ande.
|25.04.21
|4
|Berechnung Free Cash Flow
|18.07.17
|3
|Kann mir mal jemand erklären,
|23.02.17