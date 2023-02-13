Claranova - Resumption of underlying growth

Claranova’s Q223 revenue update confirmed its PlanetArt division has returned to underlying growth, helping the group to report organic constant currency (cc) growth for the first time since Q321. The company noted that to strengthen its customer base it had increased marketing spend in both PlanetArt and Avanquest; while this would weigh on H1 profitability, it should have a positive impact on H2 profitability. Partly due to the inflationary environment, we have trimmed our EBITDA forecasts for FY23 and FY24.