Claranova - PlanetArt back on a growth path
03.04.23 11:04
Edison Investment Research
Claranova reported revenue growth of 12% for H123, with a return to underlying revenue growth in PlanetArt, the group’s largest business. Adjusted EBITDA was affected by the inflationary environment and increased investment in marketing. Management expects revenue growth of c 10% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 25–30% for FY23. We have revised our FY23 forecasts to reflect the lower end of EBITDA guidance and factor in higher finance costs for both years.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,02 €
|2,052 €
|-0,032 €
|-1,56%
|03.04./15:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013426004
|A2PNDC
|4,07 €
|1,85 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
