Claranova - Mixed performance in FY22
24.11.22 11:00
Edison Investment Research
After several years of rapid growth, Claranova reported flat revenue in FY22. This reflected a post COVID-19 slowdown and a tougher customer acquisition environment for PlanetArt, offset by organic growth in Avanquest and myDevices. We reduce our revenue and EBITDA forecasts to reflect a slower recovery in growth for PlanetArt and a higher group cost base exiting H222. Claranova continues to trade at a substantial discount to its peers – solving the customer acquisition challenge in PlanetArt in a cost-effective manner in our view will be an important step to reducing this discount.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,742 €
|2,498 €
|0,244 €
|+9,77%
|24.11./12:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013426004
|A2PNDC
|6,32 €
|2,26 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|72
|Claranova, die französische CEW.
|11.11.22