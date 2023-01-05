Erweiterte Funktionen

Checkit - US contract wins and major renewal




05.01.23 13:50
Edison Investment Research

Checkit has made further progress with its US growth strategy, recently signing three new material contracts in the US with a total minimum value over three years of $1m. The company has also signed a contract renewal with a major UK customer, worth £2.1m over four years. These wins confirm Checkit’s ability to win new customers in the US and retain existing customers. We maintain our forecasts.

 
0,248 € 0,228 € 0,02 € +8,77% 05.01./15:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0C5RG72 A0ETUX 0,62 € 0,14 €
Stuttgart 0,238 € +9,17%  14:27
Frankfurt 0,248 € +8,77%  15:04
Berlin 0,232 € 0,00%  08:08
