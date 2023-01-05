Erweiterte Funktionen
Checkit - US contract wins and major renewal
05.01.23 13:50
Edison Investment Research
Checkit has made further progress with its US growth strategy, recently signing three new material contracts in the US with a total minimum value over three years of $1m. The company has also signed a contract renewal with a major UK customer, worth £2.1m over four years. These wins confirm Checkit’s ability to win new customers in the US and retain existing customers. We maintain our forecasts.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,248 €
|0,228 €
|0,02 €
|+8,77%
|05.01./15:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0C5RG72
|A0ETUX
|0,62 €
|0,14 €
