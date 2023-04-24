Erweiterte Funktionen
Checkit - Land-and-expand focus paying off
24.04.23 07:54
Edison Investment Research
Having completed its transition to a subscription-based revenue model during the year, Checkit grew recurring revenue by 41% and total revenue by 22% in FY23. Year-end annual recurring revenue (ARR) was 28% higher y-o-y as the company successfully executed on its land-and-expand strategy. As flagged last year, the focus on accelerating profitability has slowed cash consumption. Management anticipates meeting current market expectations for FY24; our FY24 forecasts are substantially unchanged and we introduce forecasts for FY25.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,294 €
|0,282 €
|0,012 €
|+4,26%
|24.04./10:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0C5RG72
|A0ETUX
|0,44 €
|0,14 €
= Realtime
