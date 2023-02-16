Checkit - FY23 ARR ahead of expectations

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CHECKIT PLC (P.RE.)":

Checkit’s FY23 trading update confirmed that year-end annual recurring revenue (ARR), FY23 reported revenue and year-end net cash beat our forecasts. ARR increased 28% y-o-y despite the challenging economic environment, as the company made good progress signing up new customers and expanding existing contracts. With 93% recurring revenue for continuing operations, the transition to a subscription-based model is complete. We will review our forecasts following FY23 results on 27 April.