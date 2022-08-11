Erweiterte Funktionen



Checkit - ARR growth in a more cautious market




11.08.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Despite a challenging market environment, Checkit has grown annualised recurring revenue (ARR) by 48% y-o-y to £10.2m at the end of H123 and looks on track to meet our FY23 forecasts. Having made the strategic decision to focus on its platform for deskless workers, Checkit’s H123 recurring revenue grew 44% to make up 82% of total revenue. The company plans to accelerate its path to profitability; we maintain our forecasts pending further detail on these plans.

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie explodiert jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese 426% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,28 € 0,314 € -0,034 € -10,83% 11.08./10:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0C5RG72 A0ETUX 0,76 € 0,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,32 € +0,63%  08:20
Berlin 0,32 € +0,63%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,28 € -10,83%  10:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet massiven Kursschub. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 417% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...