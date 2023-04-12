Erweiterte Funktionen


Channel Islands Property Fund - Sound income stream




12.04.23 11:05
Edison Investment Research

Channel Islands Property Fund (CIPF) has proved to be a resilient investment since its launch in 2010 and remains an attractive income-generating fund with a 6.6% dividend yield. The markets it operates in, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, are withstanding current uncertainties over a potential recession and increasing interest rates relatively well compared to mainland UK in terms of property valuation. Nevertheless, CIPF management entered into two derivative agreements in FY22 to hedge its interest expenses, which resulted in a significant profit from the valuation of these instruments.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:58 , dpa-AFX
Iranische Studierende rufen zu landesweiten Pr [...]
14:58 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Viel Kritik an neuen Cannabis-Eckpunkten
14:54 , dpa-AFX
Gestiegene Kosten und sparsame Passagiere d [...]
14:52 , dpa-AFX
INDEX-FLASH: Europas Börsen ziehen nach US [...]
14:50 , dpa-AFX
USA: Inflation geht stärker als erwartet zurüc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...