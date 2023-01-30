Erweiterte Funktionen

CentralNic Group - Unphased by challenging environment




30.01.23 12:06
Edison Investment Research

CentralNic’s FY22 update confirmed accelerating momentum towards the end of the year, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of our forecasts, which we raised on 21 December. Its ability to effectively match advertisers with high-intent consumers, alongside global market demand for privacy-safe customer targeting solutions, continues to drive Online Marketing. Economies of scale and acquisitions have strengthened its operating leverage, leading to improved profitability. CentralNic’s attractive cash dynamics have supported a significant reduction in net debt, which we believe will continue to fall in FY23 in line with expected profit growth.

