Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001":
 Aktien    


CentralNic Group - Clarifying the narrative




09.03.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research

CentralNic is a UK software company, operating globally through its two businesses, Online Presence and Online Marketing. Through a series of acquisitions, Online Marketing has become the group’s primary driver, delivering high double-digit revenue and profit growth year-on-year since the group’s first foray in 2019. Now at critical mass, the business is positioned for sustained organic growth, allowing management to prioritise capital allocation and shareholder returns, while maintaining high margins and strong cash conversion.

Aktuell
Eilt: Medtech Hot Stock meldet neue Anlage für Schlaganfallbehandlung
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,54 € 1,53 € 0,01 € +0,65% 09.03./10:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCCW4X83 A1W4X9 1,80 € 1,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,54 € +0,65%  09:15
München 1,56 € 0,00%  08:05
Stuttgart 1,50 € -0,66%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 200 KI Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 CentralNic: Global domain name . 22.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...