Centaur Media - Strong margin performance

Centaur’s year-end trading update indicates that the group has delivered a strong EBITDA margin for FY23, above 25% and well ahead of the level targeted in the MAP23 margin acceleration plan. This is despite it having been a difficult year in which to grow revenues, with clients slow to close out larger contracts, as broadly reported across the sector. We currently expect confidence to pick up in H224, after a relatively cautious start to the year. We have made provisional adjustments to our estimates on that basis, with the picture likely to be clearer by the March prelims.