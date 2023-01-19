Centaur Media - Strong cash performance and special dividend

Centaur’s year-end trading update indicates revenue of at least £41m and an EBITDA margin of more than 19.5%. Our FY22e EBITDA, PBT and EPS numbers are unchanged, showing strong growth over the prior year, albeit with a slower H222. Notwithstanding the reduced momentum, Centaur should still meet its FY23 MAP23 targets of £45m in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 23%. Given the strong cash performance, with year-end net cash of £16.0m (excluding lease debt), management has announced the payment of a special dividend of 3.0p per share, payable in February. This still leaves the group with plenty of cash to invest and grow.