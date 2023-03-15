Centaur Media - Good cash conversion funds further special dividend

Centaur’s FY22 results have come in slightly better than indicated at the year-end update, showing good revenue growth of 6% and a notable step-up in adjusted EBITDA margin, from 16% to 20%, as the group focuses on its higher-quality repeat and recurring revenue streams. The ‘new’ news is of an additional special dividend of 2.0p, coming soon after the 3.0p special dividend paid in February, reflecting the accumulation of cash on the balance sheet beyond the level needed to support the existing business and the investment required to support the anticipated growth. Management’s FY23 MAP23 targets of £45m in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 23% are demanding but achievable.