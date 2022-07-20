Centaur Media - Flagship 4 showing their strengths

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.07.22 09:26
Edison Investment Research

Centaur has posted good H122 figures, with revenues ahead by 8% on H121 and an uplift in EBITDA margin from 12% to 17%, well on the way to achieving the 23% targeted within management’s MAP23 objectives. The emphasis on driving higher-quality revenues from premium content, marketing services and training and advisory is giving the group a resilient earnings base. High subscription renewal levels indicate the utility to clients, with continued investment in content and products ensuring that these stay relevant and value-adding. The half-year balance sheet net cash was £14.2m and the valuation remains at a market discount to peers.

