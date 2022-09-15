Erweiterte Funktionen



Cenkos Securities - Flexible model well suited to market conditions




15.09.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Capital market activity slowed sharply in H122, affecting Cenkos’s results, but the group’s control over fixed costs and variable compensation lessened the impact on underlying profit. While trading conditions remain difficult, Cenkos has increased its client base, invested in staff and retains a strong balance sheet so it should be well positioned to benefit once market activity recovers.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,496 € 0,505 € -0,009 € -1,78% 22.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1FLHR07 A0LCVG 1,00 € 0,49 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,496 € -1,78%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenguru investiert 3,5 Mrd. USD in Uran - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...