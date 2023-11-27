Celsius Aktie: Was bedeutet das für den Kurs?

Celsius, a company in the "beverage" industry, currently has a dividend yield of 0 percent, which is below the industry average of 3.89 percent. This indicates a negative difference of -3.89 percent compared to other companies in the same sector. Based on this result, the company's dividend policy is rated as "poor" by the editorial team.

Online discussions and social media activity can influence stock sentiment. In the case of Celsius, there has been strong long-term discussion and activity, leading to a positive sentiment rating. However, the rate of sentiment change has been minimal. Overall, the long-term sentiment for Celsius is rated as "good."

Over the past 12 months, Celsius has achieved a performance of 93.47 percent. This is significantly higher than the average 3.69 percent increase in the "beverage" industry, resulting in an outperformance of +89.78 percent for Celsius. In comparison to the "consumer goods" sector, which had a median return of 68.37 percent, Celsius outperformed by 25.1 percent. This leads to a "good" rating in this category.

The 200-day moving average for Celsius is $131.78, while the stock is currently trading at $167.69. This indicates a positive difference of +27.25 percent and is rated as "good." However, the 50-day moving average (GD50) stands at $178.23, resulting in a negative difference of -5.91 percent and a "poor" rating. Overall, the technical analysis rating for Celsius stock is "neutral."