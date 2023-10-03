Erweiterte Funktionen


Ceconomy Aktien Performance: Quartalszahlen und erwarteter Gewinn fallen - Ist der Optimismus gerechtfertigt?




03.10.23 02:23
Gurupress

In 131 days, the Düsseldorf-based company Ceconomy will present its quarterly balance sheet for the first quarter. What kind of revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Ceconomy stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 131 days left until the Ceconomy stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 939.39 million, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ceconomy achieved revenue of EUR 7.07 billion in Q1 2022, now a decline of 0.00 percent is expected to reach EUR 0.00 The profit is also expected to change and is projected to fall by 0.00 percent to EUR 127 million.


On an annual...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Lithium Ressource von 27,7 Mio. To. LCE
Lithium Aktientip mit 1,25 Billionen $ Metallwert - 3.947 mal höher als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%. Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
04:21 , Gurupress
Camping World Quartalszahlen: Erwartete Ums [...]
04:21 , Gurupress
DIC Asset: Kursziel von 6,12 EUR erreicht lau [...]
04:19 , Gurupress
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Das wahre Kursziel b [...]
04:16 , Gurupress
Randstad Q4 Prognosen: Erwarteter Umsatzans [...]
04:05 , Aktiennews
BMW Aktie: Jetzt sind alle Dämme gebrochen [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...