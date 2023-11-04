Caterpillar Aktie: Anleger sollten dies wissen!

Erweiterte Funktionen



Investor sentiment towards Caterpillar has been predominantly negative in recent days, according to social media discussions. Over the past few days, there have been three positive and nine negative days, with two days showing no clear direction. However, the latest news about the company has been mostly neutral. Based on our sentiment analysis, Caterpillar receives a "Poor" rating. On the other hand, optimization programs have generated several confirmed trading signals during the same time, with the majority pointing towards a positive direction. The clustering of buying signals also leads to a "Good" rating for this criterion. Overall, Caterpillar is given a "Neutral" rating by the editorial team for investor sentiment.


Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Caterpillar stock is considered neutral. The RSI measures the up and down movements over different time periods (RSI7 for seven days, RSI25 for 25 days) and assigns a score between 0 and 100. For Caterpillar, the RSI7 value is 87.98, indicating a "Poor" recommendation, while the RSI25 value is 68.65, which warrants a "Neutral" classification for this period. As a result, the overall ranking for Caterpillar based on the Relative Strength Indicator is "Poor".


From a fundamental perspective, Caterpillar stock is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 10. This means the market is paying 10.45 euros for every euro of profit made by the company. This is 64% lower than comparable values in the industry, making the stock undervalued and therefore classified as "Good" based on the P/E ratio.


In terms of the stock's performance compared to its industry peers, Caterpillar has achieved a 33.71% return over the past 12 months. Similar stocks in the "Machinery" industry have, on average, increased by 35.87%, resulting in an underperformance of -2.16% for Caterpillar in the industry comparison. The "Industrial" sector had an average return of 1246.99% last year, with Caterpillar lagging 1213.28% behind this average. The similar performance in the industry comparison and underperformance in the sector comparison lead to a "Neutral" rating in this category.


Sollten Caterpillar Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Caterpillar jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Caterpillar-Analyse.



