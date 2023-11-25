Carrefour Aktie: Das hat man vor kurzer Zeit nicht erwartet …

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carrefour":

Carrefour's stock is currently considered a neutral title according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI measures the upward and downward movements of a stock over different time periods and assigns it a score between 0 and 100. The RSI7 for Carrefour is 50.66, indicating a neutral recommendation, while the RSI25 is 71.88, indicating a poor ranking for this time period. Overall, the Relative Strength Indicator ranks Carrefour as "poor."

In terms of the stock's performance in the past year, Carrefour has achieved a return of 14.81%. Compared to other stocks in the "Consumer Goods" sector, Carrefour's performance is 14.81% higher than the average (0%). The average annual return for stocks in the "Food and Grocery Retail" industry is 0%, making Carrefour currently 14.81% above this benchmark. Due to its outperformance, the stock is rated as "good" overall in this category.

Investors in Carrefour can also benefit from a dividend yield of 2.99%, which is 2.99 percentage points higher than the industry average for "Food and Grocery Retail." This higher dividend payout contributes to the positive evaluation of the company's dividend policy, resulting in a "good" rating.

Analyzing sentiment and buzz in online discussions, Carrefour's stock shows average discussion intensity and minimal changes in sentiment during this period. As a result, the overall assessment is "poor."