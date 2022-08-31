Erweiterte Funktionen


Carr's Group - Sale puts focus on higher-margin activities




31.08.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Carr’s Group has announced the disposal of its Agricultural Supplies division for up to £44.5m cash following the strategic review announced in January 2022. While we expect the disposal to lead to an earnings reduction in the short term, the proceeds will be reinvested in the Speciality Agriculture and Engineering divisions. Management believes this strategy will generate faster growth in the longer term than retaining the Agricultural Supplies activity.

Aktuell
Heute massiver Kurssprung. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet Kursfeuerwerk. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:06 , Aktiennews
Alphabet Inc. C Aktie: Es ist noch schlimmer [...]
11:06 , Aktiennews
Interessante Signale bei Aqua Bounty!
11:06 , Aktiennews
Bank of China Aktie: Das dürfte so richtig sp [...]
11:06 , Aktiennews
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registere [...]
11:06 , Aktiennews
Ford Motor Aktie: So kann man sich irren!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...