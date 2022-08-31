Erweiterte Funktionen
Carr's Group - Sale puts focus on higher-margin activities
31.08.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research
Carr’s Group has announced the disposal of its Agricultural Supplies division for up to £44.5m cash following the strategic review announced in January 2022. While we expect the disposal to lead to an earnings reduction in the short term, the proceeds will be reinvested in the Speciality Agriculture and Engineering divisions. Management believes this strategy will generate faster growth in the longer term than retaining the Agricultural Supplies activity.
Aktuell