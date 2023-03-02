Erweiterte Funktionen


Carr's Group - Initial look at FY22 performance




02.03.23 07:30
Edison Investment Research

Carr’s Group has issued a detailed trading update giving some preliminary financial metrics on FY22 performance. These show both continuing divisions (Speciality Agriculture and Engineering) beating our EBIT estimates, following a strong finish to the year. The shares remain suspended until management finishes the final stages of the audit process, which it believes are ‘essentially complete’. Our note is based on the initial information in the trading update. We will publish a follow-on update once the full results are announced.

