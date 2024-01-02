Carr's Group - Cautious optimism

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.01.24 10:00
Edison Investment Research

Cyclical weakness in Carr’s Group’s Speciality Agriculture business has affected the company’s fortunes of late. However, the new management team, a strong net cash balance sheet and a record order book in the Engineering division offer optimism. Operational progress, particularly a reversal of fortunes in Speciality Agriculture, should rebuild confidence and a reduction in the current discount to our view of the underlying value.

