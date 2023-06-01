Erweiterte Funktionen



Carmat - Termination of coverage




01.06.23 08:42
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Carmat (ALCAR). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,19 € 7,36 € -0,17 € -2,31% 01.06./13:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0010907956 A1C017 15,20 € 7,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,19 € -2,31%  26.05.23
München 7,32 € +1,24%  08:07
Düsseldorf 7,32 € +0,83%  13:00
Frankfurt 7,31 € +0,69%  08:05
Berlin 7,40 € +0,54%  13:25
Stuttgart 7,31 € +0,41%  09:05
  = Realtime
