Cardinal Health Quartalszahlen: Was erwarten Aktionäre und Analysten in 102 Tagen?

In 102 days, Cardinal Health, a company based in Dublin, United States, will present its quarterly results for the first quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the performance of the Cardinal Health stock compare to last year?

With only 102 days left until the presentation of the new quarterly figures, the Cardinal Health stock, with a current market capitalization of €21.06 billion, is eagerly awaited by both shareholders and analysts. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently anticipate a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Cardinal Health achieved a revenue of €44.53 billion in Q1 2022, an increase of +12.80% is expected to €48.79 billion this time around. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by...