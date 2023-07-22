Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cardinal Health":
 Aktien      Futures    


Cardinal Health Quartalszahlen: Was erwarten Aktionäre und Analysten in 102 Tagen?




22.07.23 11:30
Gurupress

In 102 days, Cardinal Health, a company based in Dublin, United States, will present its quarterly results for the first quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the performance of the Cardinal Health stock compare to last year?


With only 102 days left until the presentation of the new quarterly figures, the Cardinal Health stock, with a current market capitalization of €21.06 billion, is eagerly awaited by both shareholders and analysts. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently anticipate a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Cardinal Health achieved a revenue of €44.53 billion in Q1 2022, an increase of +12.80% is expected to €48.79 billion this time around. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
93,19 $ 94,10 $ -0,91 $ -0,97% 21.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US14149Y1082 880206 95,10 $ 55,32 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		84,94 € +0,50%  21.07.23
Frankfurt 84,86 € +3,59%  21.07.23
Stuttgart 83,84 € +2,42%  21.07.23
München 84,10 € +1,96%  21.07.23
Düsseldorf 84,40 € +0,79%  21.07.23
Berlin 83,94 € -0,40%  21.07.23
AMEX 93,21 $ -0,87%  21.07.23
Nasdaq 93,17 $ -0,94%  21.07.23
NYSE 93,19 $ -0,97%  21.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock meldet großartige Studienergebnisse - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Cardinal Health 12.08.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...