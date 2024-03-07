Capita Group - Capitalising on a more streamlined business

Erweiterte Funktionen

07.03.24 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Capita faced numerous cash drags in FY23, notably £20m in costs associated with a cyber incident, a £30m pension deficit contribution and a £20m increase in technology capex, which depressed the adjusted free cash outflow before disposals to £116m (£42.4m outflow in FY22). Despite these challenges, the implementation of a rigorous cost efficiency programme and the strategic divestment of non-core assets have the potential to fuel a turnaround. Some £160m of annualised cost savings are expected to be realised by mid-2025 (part reinvested for growth), aimed at bolstering a significant improvement in operating margins. As margins improve, shifting to faster-growing market segments with a more competitive cost base could catalyse a reduction in the valuation discount.

