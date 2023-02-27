Erweiterte Funktionen



Cantargia - Next phase of clinical development in sight




27.02.23 07:26
Edison Investment Research

Following a period of increased clinical activity, Q422, as we noted previously, saw Cantargia narrow its development focus to its three most promising/advanced programmes. In our opinion, this was driven by a combination of financing considerations (given the bearish biotech sentiment) and early efficacy signals. The clinical focus in FY23 will be on progressing it lead asset, nadunolimab (CAN04), in controlled, randomised trials in pancreatic cancer (PDAC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), although the first two trials are likely to start about six months later than our prior estimates. The FY22 operating loss of SEK381.5m (SEK370.3m in FY21) was largely due to R&D expenses of SEK364.7m (up 3% y-o-y). End-FY22 net cash (SEK426.7m, including short-term investments) provides a runway to mid-2024, per our projections. We have rolled forward our model and adjusted our estimates, resulting in a valuation of SEK6.6bn or SEK39.6/share (SEK7.5bn or SEK44.9/share previously).

Aktuell
Medizintechnik Hot Stock mit revolutionärer KI Medtech App
Nach 123.988% mit Abbott Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5905 € 0,611 € -0,0205 € -3,36% 27.02./10:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0006371126 A2JAZX 1,82 € 0,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,5905 € -3,36%  08:06
Berlin 0,5965 € -4,10%  09:52
Stuttgart 0,583 € -5,28%  09:56
München 0,5805 € -10,69%  24.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Riesenauftrag aus Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal - 322% Drohnen Aktientip. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...