Erweiterte Funktionen



Cantargia - First patient treated in Phase II part of TRIFOUR




14.03.23 17:06
Edison Investment Research

Cantargia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with lead asset nadunolimab (CAN04) under assessment for several oncology indications. The company has announced that the first triple-negative breast cancer patient has been treated in the Phase II part of the TRIFOUR trial. The Phase Ib portion showed a favourable safety profile of the drug with early signs of efficacy. The Phase II portion is an open-label, randomised trial to compare nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and carboplatin against the chemotherapy agents alone (expected n=98). We view this as an important milestone for Cantargia and management expects an interim futility analysis of 28 patients to take place in Q423.

Aktuell
208% Broker Aktientip launcht Finanzportal Boerse24.de
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Platin


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5395 € 0,5045 € 0,035 € +6,94% 14.03./18:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0006371126 A2JAZX 1,82 € 0,25 €
Werte im Artikel
0,57 plus
+5,22%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,5395 € +6,94%  09:11
Stuttgart 0,568 € +5,38%  16:17
Berlin 0,574 € +5,22%  19:35
München 0,578 € -0,09%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag für 333% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...