Erweiterte Funktionen



Cantargia - Announcement of rights issue




23.06.22 10:14
Edison Investment Research

Cantargia has announced that it has resolved to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK250m. The proceeds of the raise will be used to fund the clinical development of Cantargia’s lead asset, the IL1RAP-targeting antibody, nadunolimab (CAN04), as well as progress its second antibody programme, CAN10. Encouraging clinical data was presented at ASCO and also at the company’s recent R&D day, which highlighted positive results from the CANFOUR programme in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC, Phase IIa) and first-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC, Phase I/IIa). Resolution of the rights issue is subject to approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 21 July. At the time of writing, Cantargia’s shares had decreased by c 30% on the news due to potential future dilution for existing shareholders.

Aktuell
Aktienprofi empfiehlt: Strong Buy - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,907 € 0,9115 € -0,0045 € -0,49% 23.06./13:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0006371126 A2JAZX 2,66 € 0,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,907 € -0,49%  08:09
Berlin 0,826 € -10,90%  12:43
München 0,9755 € -32,16%  08:06
Stuttgart 0,801 € -42,37%  13:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Stark Kaufen: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Enorme Kursrallye voraus. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...