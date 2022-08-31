Erweiterte Funktionen



Cantargia - A positive H122 supports clinical activity




31.08.22 10:51
Edison Investment Research

The interim clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic duct adenocarcinoma cancer (PDAC) (presented at ASCO 2022) is encouraging, in our view, and Cantargia’s nadunolimab (CAN04) development programme appears to be on track. In H122, the company increased R&D spend to SEK207.1m, from SEK150.1m in H121, as patient enrolment continued in five separate clinical trials. An estimated cash and short-term investments position of SEK575.2m (including the recent rights issue) is anticipated to fund operations into H124, past key readouts from a large portion of the development pipeline. We value Cantargia at SEK7.35bn or SEK44.0 per share compared to SEK6.02bn or SEK60.1 per share previously. The absolute value uplift comes from improved FX, higher net cash and adjustments as we roll our model forward, while our per share figures now include the c 67m new shares from the rights issue.

Aktuell
Heute massiver Kurssprung. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3792 € 0,3758 € 0,0034 € +0,90% 31.08./13:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0006371126 A2JAZX 2,66 € 0,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,4122 € +12,25%  13:00
Berlin 0,4242 € +9,67%  12:43
Frankfurt 0,3792 € +0,90%  08:03
München 0,4036 € 0,00%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet Kursfeuerwerk. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...