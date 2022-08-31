Cantargia - A positive H122 supports clinical activity

The interim clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic duct adenocarcinoma cancer (PDAC) (presented at ASCO 2022) is encouraging, in our view, and Cantargia’s nadunolimab (CAN04) development programme appears to be on track. In H122, the company increased R&D spend to SEK207.1m, from SEK150.1m in H121, as patient enrolment continued in five separate clinical trials. An estimated cash and short-term investments position of SEK575.2m (including the recent rights issue) is anticipated to fund operations into H124, past key readouts from a large portion of the development pipeline. We value Cantargia at SEK7.35bn or SEK44.0 per share compared to SEK6.02bn or SEK60.1 per share previously. The absolute value uplift comes from improved FX, higher net cash and adjustments as we roll our model forward, while our per share figures now include the c 67m new shares from the rights issue.