Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carl Zeiss Meditec":
 Aktien    


Cannovum Aktie: Ob das wirklich so spannend wird …




28.11.23 04:21
Aktiennews

Cannovum Cannabis is rated "Neutral" based on sentiment and buzz in social media platforms. There have been no significant changes in the sentiment or frequency of discussions about the stock in the past four weeks. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the last 7 days and the RSI25. The 7-day RSI indicates that the stock is overbought, while the RSI25 suggests it is neither overbought nor oversold, resulting in a "Neutral" rating. From a technical analysis perspective, the stock is rated "Poor" as it deviates significantly from the average closing price of the last 200 and 50 trading days. In terms of investor sentiment, discussions on social media platforms have been mostly neutral, leading to a "Neutral" rating. Overall, Cannovum Cannabis is deemed to be appropriately rated as "Neutral" in terms of investor sentiment.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Cannovum-Analyse vom 28.11. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Cannovum jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Cannovum-Analyse.





Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Applied Materials


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,50 € 86,78 € -   € 0,00% 27.11./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005313704 531370 142,75 € 72,60 €
Werte im Artikel
0,56 plus
+9,80%
7,85 plus
+2,08%
10,89 plus
+1,49%
2,04 plus
+0,74%
26,57 plus
+0,14%
150,81 plus
0,00%
12,26 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
57,63 plus
0,00%
11,87 plus
0,00%
5,47 plus
0,00%
48,62 minus
-0,18%
58,04 minus
-0,31%
86,50 minus
-0,32%
150,24 minus
-0,41%
27,97 minus
-0,46%
51,20 minus
-0,54%
7,82 minus
-0,76%
39,00 minus
-0,82%
0,25 minus
-1,19%
35,12 minus
-1,29%
1,81 minus
-4,23%
0,060 minus
-5,64%
0,45 minus
-13,46%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		86,36 € -0,39%  27.11.23
Frankfurt 86,22 € +0,84%  27.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 95,00 $ +0,59%  21.11.23
München 86,32 € +0,19%  27.11.23
Berlin 86,70 € +0,02%  27.11.23
Stuttgart 86,42 € -0,12%  27.11.23
Düsseldorf 86,08 € -0,32%  27.11.23
Xetra 86,50 € -0,32%  27.11.23
Hamburg 86,40 € -0,48%  27.11.23
Hannover 86,40 € -0,48%  27.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
256 Carl Zeiss Meditec Kaufen ? 25.10.23
10 NEUER MARKT dreht schon w. 25.04.21
110 Langfristig des beste Wahl bei. 16.12.15
15 Carl-Zeiss Meditec ( 531370 ),. 23.03.15
10 Alle Schrottwerte werden jetzt. 30.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...