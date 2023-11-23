Erweiterte Funktionen



Cancom Aktie: Was steht jetzt noch aus?




23.11.23 12:57
Cancom Dividend Yield Above Average at 3.89%


Cancom, a company in the IT services industry, has a dividend yield of 3.89% based on its current stock price. This is 2.19% higher than the average dividend yield of 1.7% for this stock. Analysts rate Cancom's dividend policy as "Good."


Compared to the average for the IT services industry, Cancom is considered undervalued. The stock has a price-earnings ratio (P/E) of 34.43, which is 58% lower than the industry P/E of 82.64. As a result, Cancom receives a "Good" recommendation based on its fundamentals.


Analyzing Cancom's stock using the 200-day moving average, the latest closing price of 21.64 EUR is significantly lower (-24.31% difference) than the average of 28.59 EUR. Similarly, when considering the 50-day moving average, the latest closing price of 21.64 EUR is also below (-13.58% difference) the average of 25.04 EUR. As a result, Cancom's stock is rated as "Bad" based on the technical analysis.


Reviewing social media discussions, investors generally had a positive sentiment towards Cancom in recent days, with 11 positive and two negative days, and one day signaling no clear direction. However, recent news about the company has been primarily neutral. Based on sentiment analysis, Cancom is rated as "Good." Despite this, there have been multiple confirmed sell signals from optimization programs, leading to a "Bad" rating for this criterion. Overall, Cancom's investor sentiment receives a "Neutral" rating.


