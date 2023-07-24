Canadian Pacific Railway: Quartalsbericht mit erwartetem Umsatzsprung von +51,80% in 91 Tagen

In 91 days, Canadian Pacific Railway, based in Calgary, Canada, will release its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the performance of Canadian Pacific Railway stock compare to the previous year?

With only 91 days left before Canadian Pacific Railway stock, which currently has a market capitalization of EUR 68.10 billion, presents its new quarterly numbers before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Canadian Pacific Railway achieved revenue of EUR 1.57 billion in the third quarter of 2022, there is now an estimated revenue jump of +51.80% to EUR 2.36 billion. The profit...