Canadian General Investments - Recent performance affected by top-down events
15.11.22 14:42
Edison Investment Research
Canadian General Investments (CGI) is managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA). He explains that in 2022, the stock market has been driven by macroeconomic events and investors have essentially ignored company fundamentals, which are the long-term drivers of share prices. The manager is sticking to his principles and continuing to focus on stock selection – a strategy that has led to a very commendable long-term record of outperformance. Eckel believes that stock market volatility is likely to persist as central banks need to further tighten monetary policy to combat higher inflation; he does not anticipate a repeat of the V-shaped market recovery seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the macroeconomic backdrop improves, the manager expects quality companies to outperform, so for now he is ‘weathering the storm’ and looking forward to sunnier times.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,35 $
|23,87 $
|1,48 $
|+6,20%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1358251074
|894616
|35,55 $
|20,95 $
25,35
+6,20%
10,40
+4,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|25,35 $
|+6,20%
|14.11.22
|Frankfurt
|23,80 €
|-2,46%
|08:00
= Realtime
