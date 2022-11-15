Canadian General Investments - Recent performance affected by top-down events

Canadian General Investments (CGI) is managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA). He explains that in 2022, the stock market has been driven by macroeconomic events and investors have essentially ignored company fundamentals, which are the long-term drivers of share prices. The manager is sticking to his principles and continuing to focus on stock selection – a strategy that has led to a very commendable long-term record of outperformance. Eckel believes that stock market volatility is likely to persist as central banks need to further tighten monetary policy to combat higher inflation; he does not anticipate a repeat of the V-shaped market recovery seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the macroeconomic backdrop improves, the manager expects quality companies to outperform, so for now he is ‘weathering the storm’ and looking forward to sunnier times.