Cadence Minerals - Real progress, real value

03.11.23 10:06
Edison Investment Research

Cadence Minerals remains fundamentally mispriced in our view, with the market not fully recognising the value of its unlisted assets. Cadence has recently announced progress in advancing its major non-public asset, the Amapá iron ore project in Brazil. This includes a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese firm Sinoma to potentially provide both a definitive feasibility study (DFS) and fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the mine restart. The implied value of Cadence’s non-public assets is 3.4p/share at current prices, while in our view an appropriate value for Amapá alone is 23.9p/share.

