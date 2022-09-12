Erweiterte Funktionen


CVC Income & Growth - Uncertainty creates opportunity




12.09.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research

CVC Income & Growth’s (CVC IG; formerly Credit Partners European Opportunities) share price and NAV have been affected by the turbulent markets. The two classes of shares (euro and sterling) are down 6% and 5% over the last 12 months, with NAV total negative returns of 5% and 7%, respectively. At the same time, CVC IG’s asset quality has been holding up and yields have been boosted by the floating rate nature of leveraged loans. At current prices, CVC IG’s portfolio has a yield to maturity (YTM) of 13.8% (euros) and 15.7% (sterling). Current (running cash) yields are 9.1% and 10.9%, which gives space for a dividend increase (current dividend yields are 5.3% and 5.8%) if the board wished to do so. Looking ahead, continued market volatility is likely given the uncertainty regarding inflation, the central banks’ actions on interest rates and the overall impact on economies. However, since most of CVC IG’s assets are senior and secured and leveraged loan recovery rates are typically 60–75%, the market valuation seems to be quite cautious in our opinion.

Aktuell
Jetzt sofort einsteigen. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 384% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute massiver Ausbruch. Historische Uran-Rallye startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:11 , Aktiennews
Gap Aktie: Was DAS für die Zukunft bedeute [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
Canadian Palladium Resources Aktie: Die Anleg [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
Megumagold Aktie: Vorsicht, Stolperfalle!
11:11 , Aktiennews
Vodafone Group PLC ADR Aktie: Das könnt [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
Quantum Battery Aktie: Das wird noch ein sp [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...