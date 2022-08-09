CTS Eventim-Aktie: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Erweiterte Funktionen
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Street: Rablstr. 26 Postal code: 81669 City: München Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900FDHSN08UBJII80 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation… Hier weiterlesen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,25 €
|55,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.08./16:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005470306
|547030
|72,68 €
|48,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,20 €
|+0,18%
|15:37
|Frankfurt
|55,80 €
|+1,36%
|09:16
|Stuttgart
|55,35 €
|+0,54%
|15:50
|Düsseldorf
|55,15 €
|+0,36%
|16:00
|Hannover
|55,00 €
|0,00%
|08.08.22
|München
|55,00 €
|0,00%
|08.08.22
|Xetra
|55,25 €
|0,00%
|16:03
|Hamburg
|54,85 €
|-0,27%
|08.08.22
|Berlin
|54,85 €
|-0,36%
|08.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|52,92 $
|-1,32%
|27.06.22
