CRH Aktie: DAS sind mal Neuigkeiten!

Crh, a company in the construction materials industry, has a dividend of 2.55%. This is lower compared to the industry average of 8.97%. The difference between the two is 6.41 percentage points, leading to a "poor" rating for Crh in terms of dividend payout.

According to analyst ratings from the past twelve months, Crh has received 1 positive, 0 neutral, and 0 negative ratings, resulting in an average "good" rating. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month. The average target price for Crh is 5102 GBP, suggesting a potential increase of 13.81% from the last closing price of 4483 GBP. Overall, analysts recommend Crh as a "good" investment.

Analyzing online communication, both discussion intensity and the rate of sentiment change are important factors for assessing a stock. In the case of Crh, there has been a decrease in activity, leading to a "poor" assessment of discussion intensity. The rate of sentiment change has also been negative, resulting in a "poor" rating from the editors. Therefore, Crh is considered to have a "poor" overall rating in terms of sentiment and buzz.

Crh currently has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 14.16, lower than the industry average of 36.9. This suggests that the stock is undervalued, leading to a "good" rating based on fundamental criteria.

