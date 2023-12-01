Erweiterte Funktionen

CRH Aktie: Was bringt das neue Jahr?




01.12.23 23:20
Crh, a company in the construction materials industry, has a dividend of 2.55%. This is lower compared to the industry average of 8.97%. The difference between the two is 6.41 percentage points, leading to a "poor" rating for Crh in terms of dividend payout.


According to analyst ratings from the past twelve months, Crh has received 1 positive, 0 neutral, and 0 negative ratings, resulting in an average "good" rating. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month. The average target price for Crh is 5102 GBP, suggesting a potential increase of 13.81% from the last closing price of 4483 GBP. Overall, analysts recommend Crh as a "good" investment.


Analyzing online communication, both discussion intensity and the rate of sentiment change are important factors for assessing a stock. In the case of Crh, there has been a decrease in activity, leading to a "poor" assessment of discussion intensity. The rate of sentiment change has also been negative, resulting in a "poor" rating from the editors. Therefore, Crh is considered to have a "poor" overall rating in terms of sentiment and buzz.


Crh currently has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 14.16, lower than the industry average of 36.9. This suggests that the stock is undervalued, leading to a "good" rating based on fundamental criteria.


(Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. The information provided is solely based on the given data and does not reflect any personal opinions or views.)


