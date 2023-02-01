Erweiterte Funktionen
CLIQ Digital - Progress made against KPIs
01.02.23 10:56
Edison Investment Research
CLIQ Digital’s FY22 update showed strong year-on-year growth across all KPIs, as it continues to roll out its subscription-based bundled-content streaming services. The results were broadly in line with our expectations and CLIQ finished the year with a stronger-than-expected net cash position of €10m. Looking ahead, driven by continued investment into marketing and content, management expects FY23 revenue and EBITDA to exceed €345m and €50m, respectively, reflecting growth of at least 25% and 15%. We will update our numbers following the publication of the annual report, scheduled for 21 February.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,70 €
|29,30 €
|0,40 €
|+1,37%
|01.02./13:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HHJR3
|A0HHJR
|33,60 €
|15,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,55 €
|+0,85%
|13:45
|Frankfurt
|29,75 €
|+3,12%
|12:10
|Stuttgart
|29,65 €
|+2,77%
|13:15
|Düsseldorf
|29,60 €
|+2,25%
|13:01
|Hamburg
|29,75 €
|+1,71%
|11:14
|München
|29,00 €
|+1,58%
|08:02
|Berlin
|29,00 €
|+1,58%
|08:02
|Xetra
|29,70 €
|+1,37%
|13:22
