CLIQ Digital - Making CLIQ a household name
05.08.22 10:44
Edison Investment Research
CLIQ Digital’s H122 results were strong across all KPIs, illustrating that the group is on track to reach management’s FY22 guidance, which saw significant uplifts at its strategy update in June. Our revenue and profit forecasts remain materially unchanged. However, we have updated our balance sheet expectations to reflect CLIQ’s committed investment in its new package offering, CLIQ.de. The new upscaled multi-content platform is designed to be simple but affordable, encouraging widespread adoption with the aim of making CLIQ a ‘household name’ in Germany.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,00 €
|31,70 €
|0,30 €
|+0,95%
|05.08./13:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HHJR3
|A0HHJR
|32,40 €
|17,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,75 €
|+1,44%
|12:23
|Stuttgart
|31,90 €
|+2,74%
|13:05
|Düsseldorf
|31,90 €
|+2,57%
|13:00
|Frankfurt
|32,15 €
|+2,06%
|12:52
|Xetra
|32,00 €
|+0,95%
|13:26
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,35 $
|0,00%
|06.06.22
|München
|31,55 €
|-0,63%
|08:04
|Hamburg
|31,05 €
|-2,36%
|08:22
|Berlin
|31,05 €
|-2,36%
|08:04
= Realtime
