CLIQ Digital - Expanding the multi-content offering

CLIQ markets licensed content to consumers on a monthly subscription basis, predominantly through its multi-content bundled offer, also targeting value conscious consumers across over 40 countries. It offers Movies & Series, including local content, with a library of more than 2,000 titles; Music, including thematically curated playlists; Sports, live and recorded, mainstream and niche, with news, commentary and documentaries; over 200,000 Audiobooks in more than 10 languages; and Games, with more than c 4,000 titles for all types of gamers.