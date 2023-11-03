Erweiterte Funktionen


CLIQ Digital - Diversifying marketing channels




03.11.23 14:36
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital continues to deliver good progress as it focuses on conversions through its customer base through its bundled content offering. In 9M23, revenue and EBITDA grew by 25% year-on-year to €242m and €39m respectively, at a maintained margin of 15.9%. CLIQ’s focus on acquiring more profitable customers with a higher lifetime value is delivering progress against key performance indicators, including growth of 21% in the customer base value. Our estimates remain unchanged, while management has reiterated its FY23 and mid-term FY25 guidance. CLIQ continues to trade at a significant discount to our peer group across EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. Our implied share price comes to €62, reflecting continuing upside to the current price on our estimates.

Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal voraus - Neuer 407% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:41 , Aktiennews
Daikin IndustriesADR Aktie: Das darf nicht pa [...]
17:41 , Aktiennews
Thor Industries Aktie: Da kann man nur noch [...]
17:41 , Aktiennews
Kps Aktie: Ruhe bewahren!
17:41 , Aktiennews
American Well Aktie: Was die Zahlen bedeute [...]
17:41 , Aktiennews
China Petroleum, Chemical Sinopec Aktie: Sow [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...